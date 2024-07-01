Edward Baker-Greene, the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), executed a sale of 6,200 shares of the company on June 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding, to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, Edward Baker-Greene has sold a total of 20,404 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc were priced at $88.35 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $26.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 134.98, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.14 and above the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.41, based on a GF Value of $62.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

