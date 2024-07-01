President of Worldwide Field Operations at HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), Ledger St., executed a sale of 22,366 shares in the company on June 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares of the company.

HashiCorp Inc specializes in providing cloud infrastructure automation software that enables organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. The company's tools include both open source and commercial products covering solutions for infrastructure as code, security automation, and network automation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,512 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $33.26 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.73 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of HashiCorp Inc is estimated at $36.20 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at HashiCorp Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

