On June 21, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $79.93 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 198,391 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions. The company's platform facilitates payments between consumers and retailers by offering a payment splitting service that allows consumers to divide purchases into interest-free installments.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 25,435 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $79.93 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $450.105 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.83, which is above both the industry median of 14.63 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Sezzle Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.56, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by Paul Paradis aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at Sezzle Inc, as reflected in the company's insider transaction history and current stock valuation metrics.

