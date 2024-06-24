On June 24, 2024, Director Daniel Durn of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) purchased 1,425 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 1,923 shares of Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc, a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, designs and produces integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking, and communications markets.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $70.21, valuing the purchase at approximately $100,049.25. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Marvell Technology Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 38 insider sells. This recent purchase by Director Daniel Durn marks a notable addition to his holdings in the company.

As of the date of the purchase, Marvell Technology Inc has a market cap of approximately $58.66 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant for investors tracking stock performance.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.2, based on a GF Value of $58.36. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buy might attract investors' attention who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects.

