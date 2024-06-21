On June 21, 2024, Anutthara Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), sold 760 shares of the company at a price of $160 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 153,294 shares of Atlassian Corp.

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) specializes in software development and collaboration tools, including its flagship products Jira and Confluence. These tools are widely used by teams to manage software development and facilitate team collaboration.

Over the past year, Anutthara Bharadwaj has sold a total of 50,032 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Atlassian Corp, where there have been 569 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $160 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $42.88 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $278.47 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects.

