On June 21, 2024, Thomas Iannotti, a Director at Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial), sold 9,827 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 49,185 shares of the company.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) is a global leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. Applied Materials Inc's technologies help make innovations like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) tangible.

Over the past year, Thomas Iannotti has sold a total of 9,827 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Applied Materials Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc were trading at $236.65 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $190.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.42, which is lower than the industry median of 33.66.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $147.51, indicating that at a price of $236.65, Applied Materials Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

