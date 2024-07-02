Thomas Taira, President of Special Projects at Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on June 24, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,397 shares in the company.

Over the past year, Thomas Taira has sold a total of 129,053 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Carvana Co, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales, with 54 insider sales and only 2 insider buys.

Carvana Co, known for its e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is currently valued with a market cap of approximately $14.29 billion. On the day of the sale, shares were trading at $120 each.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.32, which is above the industry median of 15.47. This indicates a higher valuation relative to its peers. Additionally, the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, is $24.36 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.93.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw investor attention to the stock's current valuation and the ongoing insider selling trend at Carvana Co.

