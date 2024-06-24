On June 24, 2024, Robert Chatwani, President General Manager, Growth at DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), executed a sale of 14,799 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 68,083 shares of DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign Inc provides electronic signature solutions, offering businesses an alternative to paper-based agreements and contracts. This technology enables organizations to manage electronic agreements, and it is part of a broader suite of services that facilitate automation in the agreement process.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,799 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a preference for selling, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were priced at $52.17 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of approximately $10.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 99.40, which is above the industry median of 26.235.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc is estimated at $63.02 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's valuation and stock performance, considering the current market conditions and internal assessments by company executives.

