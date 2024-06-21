On June 21, 2024, David Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV, Financial), purchased 40,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,320,396 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc.

Advantage Solutions Inc operates in the sales and marketing industry, providing outsourced solutions including brand representation, retail merchandising, and other marketing services to manufacturers, suppliers, and producers of consumer goods.

Over the past year, David Peacock has increased his holdings by 150,000 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. This recent purchase aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 18 insider buys and no insider sales over the past year.

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc were priced at $2.79 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $927.877 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $3.75, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity may be of interest to investors looking for signals from company leadership regarding the valuation and future prospects of Advantage Solutions Inc.

