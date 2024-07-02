Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and 10% Owner of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial), executed a sale of 184,498 shares in the company on June 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company.

SoundHound AI Inc specializes in developing voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's solutions are used in various applications, including automotive, mobile, and enterprise sectors, enabling users to interact with products using natural speech.

Over the past year, Keyvan Mohajer has sold a total of 497,046 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for SoundHound AI Inc shows a pattern of 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc were trading at $3.98 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.31 billion. This valuation reflects various financial metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The following image illustrates the recent insider selling trend at SoundHound AI Inc:

For more detailed valuation metrics, investors might consider reviewing the GF Value of SoundHound AI Inc, which provides an estimate of the intrinsic value of the stock based on historical multiples, adjusted for growth and other factors.

