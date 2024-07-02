Huw Owen, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial), executed a sale of 10,785 shares in the company on June 24, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 405,123 shares of Couchbase Inc.

Couchbase Inc is a company that specializes in providing a multi-cloud to edge database platform for applications developers. The company's platform includes services such as data management, scalability, and flexibility, catering to enterprises worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 148,957 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Couchbase Inc were priced at $16.75. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $857.783 million. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of a stock, Couchbase Inc has a GF Value of $17.89. This places the stock at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

