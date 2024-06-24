On June 24, 2024, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 656,386 shares of the company.

SEI Investments Co is a financial services firm, providing wealth management, asset management, and investment processing solutions. The company's innovative approaches to investment management have made it a recognized leader in the financial services industry.

Shares of SEI Investments Co were priced at $67.04 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.22, which is above the industry median of 12.94.

The GF Value of SEI Investments Co is $65.52, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells at SEI Investments Co. The insider, William Doran, has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This pattern of insider activity can provide investors with insights into the sentiment of high-level executives and directors within the company, regarding the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

