Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on June 24, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,462,388 shares in the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a range of tools, training, and technology, facilitating a remote, flexible approach to real estate transactions.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 126,005 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $10.62 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.645 billion.

The stock is currently considered significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $15.71, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with context on the company's current valuation and insider confidence levels, which could be useful for making informed investment decisions.

