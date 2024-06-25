On June 25, 2024, Director Robin Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,193 shares of the company.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, helps the world’s best investment professionals outperform. The company delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were priced at $420.71 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $15.98 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 31.61, which is above the industry median of 18.18.

The GF Value of the stock is $486.08, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that FactSet Research Systems Inc is modestly undervalued.

The insider transaction history for FactSet Research Systems Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 31 insider sells and no insider buys.

This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insiders are choosing to sell shares, rather than purchase more. This could be an indicator of the insider’s perspective on the stock’s current valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information on FactSet Research Systems Inc's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's filings and market performance.

