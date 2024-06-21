On June 21, 2024, Christopher Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $175 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company offering trading across multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products.

Over the past year, Christopher Isaacson has sold a total of 13,700 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were trading at $175 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $17.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.65, which is above the industry median of 18.18.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $112.66 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.55.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The recent insider selling activity and the current stock valuation suggest that potential investors should closely monitor Cboe Global Markets Inc for any further developments or changes in insider behavior.

