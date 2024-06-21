On June 21, 2024, James Young, Director at Novavax Inc (NVAX, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company at a price of $14.09 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of Novavax Inc.

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs.

Over the past year, James Young has sold a total of 15,000 shares of Novavax Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Novavax Inc were trading at $14.09 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.06 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, suggesting that it is currently undervalued and labeled as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice."

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Novavax Inc.

