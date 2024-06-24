On June 24, 2024, Steven Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,728 shares of The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company manufactures and sells a wide variety of chocolates, sweets, mints, and other snacks.

Over the past year, Steven Voskuil has sold a total of 16,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $182.93 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $37.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 18.43, slightly above the industry median of 18.28.

According to the GF Value, The Hershey Co has a GuruFocus Value of $255.39, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at The Hershey Co.

