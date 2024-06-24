On June 24, 2024, Brendan Paddick, Director at Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial), purchased 400,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 1,036,108 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company that provides a range of services including video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $8.94, valuing the purchase at approximately $3,577,760. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells at Liberty Latin America Ltd. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a general trend of more buying activity among insiders within the company.

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd are currently trading with a market cap of $1.803 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential in understanding the stock's current standing and future prospects.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $8.72, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

This recent insider purchase might attract investors' attention as it could signal confidence in the company's future performance and valuation alignment according to the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.