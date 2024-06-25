On June 25, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 400,383 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 670,678,667 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless service provider, offering data, messaging, and wireless voice services. The company is one of the largest providers in the United States, aiming to deliver an enhanced broadband experience across its network.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 22,871,745 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a total of 77 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $177.46 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $208.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.17, which is above the industry median of 16.09.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $146.79, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider reflects ongoing transactions in the company's stock, aligning with the broader trend of insider selling over the past year.

