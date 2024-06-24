On June 24, 2024, Alexander Otto, a Director at SITE Centers Corp (SITC, Financial), executed a sale of 625,621 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,727,526 shares of SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, managing, and developing shopping centers in high population areas primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Alexander Otto has sold a total of 1,887,228 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of SITE Centers Corp were priced at $14.45 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.85, which is lower than the industry median of 17.075 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for SITE Centers Corp is $12.90 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

