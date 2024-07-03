Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), sold 7,300 shares of the company on June 25, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 133,004 shares of Cytokinetics Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for people suffering from debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 124,023 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $53.72, giving the company a market cap of $6.195 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 17.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity at Cytokinetics Inc may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of the company.

