On June 24, 2024, Kelly Romano, Director at Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA, Financial), purchased 42,400 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 80,715 shares of Athira Pharma Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration.

The shares were bought at a price of $2.36 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $100,064. The purchase has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 42,400 shares and has not sold any shares.

The transaction history at Athira Pharma Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future prospects.

The current market cap of Athira Pharma Inc stands at $82.982 million. Investors often monitor insider buys as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future performance.

