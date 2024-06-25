On June 25, 2024, Oluyemi Okupe, Chief Financial Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), executed a sale of 11,546 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $22.21 per share, totaling approximately $256,446.66. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 177,449 shares of the company.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) is a telehealth company that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The company offers a broad range of prescription medications, over-the-counter treatments, and other healthcare services, focusing on issues like hair loss, dermatology, and sexual health.

Over the past year, Oluyemi Okupe has sold a total of 231,970 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider trading activities at Hims & Hers Health Inc, where there have been significantly more insider sales (73) than buys (1) over the past year.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $22.21 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.97 billion. The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.63, based on a GF Value of $13.64.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Hims & Hers Health Inc provides an interesting data point for investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation levels of the company's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.