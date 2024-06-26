On June 26, 2024, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024. AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment, supplying unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense and allied international governments.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

AeroVironment Inc reported revenue of $197.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $188.56 million. This represents a 6% increase compared to $186.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The growth was primarily driven by a 74% increase in revenue from the Loitering Munitions Systems (LMS) segment, partially offset by declines in the UnCrewed Systems (UxS) and MacCready Works (MW) segments.

Gross margin for the quarter was $75.6 million, up 11% from $68.4 million in the prior-year period. The gross margin percentage increased to 38% from 37%, mainly due to a favorable product mix and reduced depreciation charges. Income from operations was $5.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $(165.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which included a $156.0 million goodwill impairment charge.

Annual Performance and Financial Achievements

For the full fiscal year 2024, AeroVironment Inc achieved record revenue of $716.7 million, a 33% increase from the previous year. The company reported net income of $59.7 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(176.2) million, or $(7.04) per diluted share, in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year was $143.0 million, reflecting the company's strong operational performance.

“AeroVironment has yet again delivered exceptional results this past quarter resulting in record revenue and full year profitability for the company,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue $197.0 million $186.0 million Gross Margin $75.6 million $68.4 million Net Income (Loss) $6.0 million $(160.5) million Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $22.2 million $46.4 million

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong performance, AeroVironment Inc faces challenges, including a decrease in service revenue and increased research and development expenses. The company's funded backlog as of April 30, 2024, was $400.2 million, down from $424.1 million a year earlier. However, the backlog does not include new orders from recently announced programs, indicating potential future growth.

Looking ahead, AeroVironment Inc has issued fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of between $790 million and $820 million, reflecting continued demand for its autonomous systems. The company expects net income of between $74 million and $83 million, and earnings per diluted share of between $2.61 and $2.92.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AeroVironment Inc for further details.