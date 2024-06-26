AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.22 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $197 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Loitering Munitions Segment

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $197.0 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $188.56 million.
  • Gross Margin: $75.6 million, an increase of 11% from $68.4 million in the prior-year quarter, with gross margin percentage rising to 38% from 37%.
  • Income from Operations: $5.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $(165.7) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $6.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(160.5) million, or $(6.31) per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
  • Backlog: Funded backlog stood at $400.2 million as of April 30, 2024, compared to $424.1 million as of April 30, 2023.
  • Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Revenue expected between $790 million and $820 million, with earnings per diluted share projected between $2.61 and $2.92.
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2024, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024. AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment, supplying unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense and allied international governments.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

AeroVironment Inc reported revenue of $197.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $188.56 million. This represents a 6% increase compared to $186.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The growth was primarily driven by a 74% increase in revenue from the Loitering Munitions Systems (LMS) segment, partially offset by declines in the UnCrewed Systems (UxS) and MacCready Works (MW) segments.

1806062744064126976.png

Gross margin for the quarter was $75.6 million, up 11% from $68.4 million in the prior-year period. The gross margin percentage increased to 38% from 37%, mainly due to a favorable product mix and reduced depreciation charges. Income from operations was $5.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $(165.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which included a $156.0 million goodwill impairment charge.

Annual Performance and Financial Achievements

For the full fiscal year 2024, AeroVironment Inc achieved record revenue of $716.7 million, a 33% increase from the previous year. The company reported net income of $59.7 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(176.2) million, or $(7.04) per diluted share, in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year was $143.0 million, reflecting the company's strong operational performance.

“AeroVironment has yet again delivered exceptional results this past quarter resulting in record revenue and full year profitability for the company,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023
Revenue $197.0 million $186.0 million
Gross Margin $75.6 million $68.4 million
Net Income (Loss) $6.0 million $(160.5) million
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $22.2 million $46.4 million

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong performance, AeroVironment Inc faces challenges, including a decrease in service revenue and increased research and development expenses. The company's funded backlog as of April 30, 2024, was $400.2 million, down from $424.1 million a year earlier. However, the backlog does not include new orders from recently announced programs, indicating potential future growth.

Looking ahead, AeroVironment Inc has issued fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of between $790 million and $820 million, reflecting continued demand for its autonomous systems. The company expects net income of between $74 million and $83 million, and earnings per diluted share of between $2.61 and $2.92.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AeroVironment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.