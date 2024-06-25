Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial) on June 25, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 80,643 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics targeting peptide hormone receptors for the treatment of endocrine-related diseases and cancers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $45.37 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.33 billion. This valuation reflects various financial metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GF Value, a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock.

This insider selling trend at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is an important indicator for potential investors, providing insight into the actions of key executives and their outlook on the company's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.