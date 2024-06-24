On June 24, 2024, Marc Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), executed a sale of 13,728 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 26, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,368 shares of HashiCorp Inc.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides open-source tools and commercial products that enable developers, operators, and security professionals to provision, secure, run, and connect cloud-computing infrastructure. It focuses on developing products that work on any cloud environment, helping businesses manage their IT and security needs more efficiently.

Over the past year, Marc Holmes has sold a total of 322,336 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 74 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $33.48 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.73 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $36.20, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.