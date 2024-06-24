On June 24, 2024, Director Fiona Tan executed a significant transaction by selling 113,672 shares of WM Technology Inc (MAPS, Financial). The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 309,313 shares of the company.

WM Technology Inc operates within the technology sector, providing software and data solutions primarily for the cannabis industry. The company's platforms facilitate compliance with government regulations and offer comprehensive data analytics to its users.

Over the past year, Fiona Tan has sold a total of 144,698 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at WM Technology Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of WM Technology Inc were priced at $1.01 on the day of the transaction. This pricing values the company with a market cap of $96.949 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $1.17 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

The insider transaction trend at WM Technology Inc shows a clear preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an important consideration for potential investors.

This recent insider activity at WM Technology Inc provides valuable data for stakeholders and potential investors, offering insights into insider confidence and stock valuation based on current market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.