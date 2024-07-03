President of Worldwide Field Operations at HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), Ledger St., executed a sale of 3,264 shares of the company on June 25, 2024. The transaction was filed on June 26, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 146,242 shares of HashiCorp Inc.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides open-source tools and commercial products for implementing infrastructure as code, automating the deployment of applications, and securing and managing the lifecycle of cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure.

Over the past year, Ledger St. has sold a total of 92,776 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 74 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $33.45 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.73 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value of $36.20 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge HashiCorp Inc's stock potential and market position.

