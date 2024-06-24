On June 24, 2024, Scott Gordon, Director at WM Technology Inc (MAPS, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 112,994 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the shares were sold at a price of $1.01 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 258,221 shares of WM Technology Inc.

WM Technology Inc operates in the technology sector, providing software and data solutions to the cannabis industry. The company's platform includes marketplace and information resources that benefit both consumers and businesses in the cannabis market.

Over the past year, Scott Gordon has sold a total of 143,835 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at WM Technology Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of WM Technology Inc were trading at $1.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $96.949 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, suggesting a potential upside based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate, reflects considerations such as historical price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at WM Technology Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of the company.

