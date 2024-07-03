Ashutosh Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), executed a sale of 9,664 shares of the company on June 24, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 452,297 shares of Elastic NV.

Elastic NV operates as a search company that builds self-managed and SaaS offerings for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. The company's products are designed to help users find actionable insights from their data in real time.

Over the past year, Ashutosh Kulkarni has sold a total of 69,345 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Elastic NV were priced at $109.88, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 207.62, significantly above the industry median of 26.63.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Elastic NV is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. The GF Value of $106.44 is slightly below the trading price on the day of the insider's sale, suggesting a fair valuation of the stock.

The valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the actions of high-level executives within Elastic NV, especially in the context of the company's current stock valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.