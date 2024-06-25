On June 25, 2024, Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 1,662 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction left the insider with 0 shares held in the company.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is a single integrated CRM platform that provides all your departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer.

Over the past year, Brian Millham has been active in the market with respect to shares of Salesforce Inc, having sold a total of 498,694 shares, while not purchasing any new shares. This latest transaction reflects a continuation of other insider selling activities within the company. Over the last year, there have been 391 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Salesforce Inc.

Shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $242 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $235.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.73, which is above the industry median of 26.63.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $250.27, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's fair value. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce Inc's current standing in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.