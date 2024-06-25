Insider Sale: President and COO Brian Millham Sells 1,662 Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 25, 2024, Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 1,662 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction left the insider with 0 shares held in the company.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is a single integrated CRM platform that provides all your departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer.

Over the past year, Brian Millham has been active in the market with respect to shares of Salesforce Inc, having sold a total of 498,694 shares, while not purchasing any new shares. This latest transaction reflects a continuation of other insider selling activities within the company. Over the last year, there have been 391 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Salesforce Inc.

Shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $242 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $235.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.73, which is above the industry median of 26.63.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $250.27, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

1806209931725139968.png

1806209950238797824.png

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's fair value. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce Inc's current standing in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.