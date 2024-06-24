On June 24, 2024, Ichiro Aoki, President of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,631 shares of the company.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) specializes in designing and manufacturing semiconductors for the automotive industry, focusing on solutions that enhance vehicle performance and driving experience.

Over the past year, Ichiro Aoki has sold a total of 550,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were priced at $6.14 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $1.066 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Indie Semiconductor Inc is estimated at $16.52 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might reflect Ichiro Aoki's personal financial decisions or portfolio strategies rather than a direct commentary on the company's current valuation or future growth prospects.

