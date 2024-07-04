Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on June 24, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced engineering, manufacturing, and digital transformation solutions primarily for national security platforms and systems. The company's offerings include unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity, and warfare solutions, catering to government and commercial clients.

Over the past year, Steven Fendley has sold a total of 112,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shows a total of 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $21.09 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $2.973 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly above the industry median of 33.74 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered "Fairly Valued" with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15, based on a GF Value of $18.39. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale follows a trend in the company where insider sells have outnumbered buys, suggesting that insiders might be taking profits or reallocating their investments, although the specific reasons for the insider's decision remain undisclosed.

