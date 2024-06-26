On June 26, 2024, Jeff Jankowsky, President of A&D C4Isr, executed a sale of 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial). The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 60,273 shares of the company.

TTM Technologies Inc is a major player in the global printed circuit board (PCB) market, providing a wide range of PCB products and backplane assemblies which include RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies. The company caters to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies across various sectors including aerospace, defense, networking/communications, high-end computing, and medical.

Over the past year, Jeff Jankowsky has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for TTM Technologies Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $20.04 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.97 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $14.60, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. This suggests that TTM Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at TTM Technologies Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of the company.

