Accolade Inc (ACCD) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 18% Growth, Net Loss Narrows

Accolade Inc (ACCD) released its 8-K filing on June 27, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $110.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $105.19 million and reflecting an 18% year-over-year increase from $93.2 million.
  • Net Loss: $27.6 million, showing a significant improvement from the previous year's net loss of $38.4 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.35, compared to -$0.52 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$3.3 million, a substantial improvement from -$12.6 million in the prior year, indicating progress towards profitability.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 47.8%, up from 43.5% in the same period last year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. The company's platform combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of Accolade Care Advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, primary care physicians, and other professionals to provide advocacy, medical opinion, and virtual primary care services.

1806425064334323712.png

Performance Overview

Accolade Inc (ACCD, Financial) reported revenue of $110.5 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $105.19 million. This represents an 18% increase from the $93.2 million reported in the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of $27.6 million, a significant improvement from the $38.4 million net loss reported in the prior year, reflecting a 28% reduction.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $3.3 million, a substantial improvement from the $12.6 million loss reported in the same period last year, marking a 73% reduction. Adjusted Gross Profit increased by 30% to $52.8 million, up from $40.6 million, with an Adjusted Gross Margin of 47.8%, compared to 43.5% in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Accolade Inc's revenue growth and reduced net loss highlight the company's successful execution of its physician-led advocacy approach and its focus on Healthcare AI. The company's ability to increase accessibility to healthcare and improve outcomes for its members is driving sustainable and profitable growth. However, the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability, as indicated by the ongoing net losses and the need for further margin expansion.

“Accolade continues to execute against our primary objective of delivering profitable growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA this year. We are de-risking our full year revenue forecast and focusing our investments on margin expansion and revenue opportunities that support our profitability objectives,” said Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 % Change
Revenue $110.5 million $93.2 million 18%
Net Loss $(27.6) million $(38.4) million 28%
Adjusted EBITDA $(3.3) million $(12.6) million 73%
Adjusted Gross Profit $52.8 million $40.6 million 30%
Adjusted Gross Margin 47.8% 43.5% -

Income Statement Highlights

Accolade Inc's income statement reveals a total operating expense of $80.9 million, slightly up from $78.7 million in the previous year. The cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, was $58.6 million, compared to $54.2 million last year. The company reported a loss from operations of $29.0 million, an improvement from the $39.6 million loss reported in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 31, 2024, Accolade Inc reported total assets of $767.4 million, down from $788.2 million as of February 29, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $188.7 million from $185.7 million. Total liabilities decreased to $332.1 million from $342.7 million, while stockholders' equity stood at $435.3 million, down from $445.5 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was $7.1 million, a significant improvement from the $19.3 million used in the same period last year. Net cash provided by investing activities was $8.0 million, compared to a use of $3.4 million last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.1 million, down from $4.5 million in the previous year.

Analysis and Outlook

Accolade Inc's strong revenue growth and improved net loss position indicate positive momentum in its business operations. The company's focus on Healthcare AI and physician-led advocacy is driving better healthcare outcomes and member engagement. However, the company must continue to address its profitability challenges and focus on margin expansion to achieve sustainable growth.

For the fiscal second quarter ending August 31, 2024, Accolade Inc expects revenue between $104 million and $106 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss between $8 million and $10 million. For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, the company projects revenue between $460 million and $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $15 million and $20 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Accolade Inc for further details.

