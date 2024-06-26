On June 26, 2024, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 31,373 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,713,519 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, enabling continuous software updates across any system. The company's platform is designed to improve the speed, efficiency, and security of software development and delivery processes.

Over the past year, Yoav Landman has sold a total of 591,192 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 84 insider sells and no insider buys at JFrog Ltd.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $35.92 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.98 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when making investment decisions.

