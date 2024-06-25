On June 25, 2024, Martha Cummings, Director at Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial), executed a sale of 40,241 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of Marqeta Inc.

Marqeta Inc specializes in providing modern card issuing and payment processing solutions, enabling businesses to create customized and innovative payment cards. The company's platform is designed to manage the complexities of the payment system with its open API and sophisticated processing algorithms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,241 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale occurred when shares of Marqeta Inc were priced at $5.47, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.76 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to its GF Value. The GF Value of Marqeta Inc is estimated at $5.56, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

Insider transaction history for Marqeta Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of Marqeta Inc's financial landscape and insider behavior.

