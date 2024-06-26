On June 26, 2024, Ying Du, Chairperson & CEO of Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB, Financial), executed a sale of 23,939 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,833 shares in the company.

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. The company aims to address significant unmet medical needs for patients around the globe.

Over the past year, Ying Du has sold a total of 38,106 shares of Zai Lab Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd were trading at $17.9 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.769 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjusted factors reflecting the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Zai Lab Ltd's stock is estimated at $57.71, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.31. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" scenario, urging potential investors to carefully consider the stock.

This insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Zai Lab Ltd's stock performance and insider behaviors.

