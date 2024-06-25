Insider Sale at Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Jodi Caro

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 25, 2024, Jodi Caro, the Chief Risk & Compliance Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), executed a sale of 650 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services, primarily targeting women. It is known for its combination of upscale beauty products and salon services, providing a one-stop-shop experience for consumers.

Over the past year, Jodi Caro has sold a total of 2,454 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc were trading at $388.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $18.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.05, which is below the industry median of 17.865 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ulta Beauty Inc is estimated at $573.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

1806447575503630336.png

The insider transaction trend at Ulta Beauty Inc indicates a cautious stance from insiders, as evidenced by the prevailing selling activities over buying. This could reflect their assessment of the stock's valuation or future prospects.

1806447594700959744.png

The valuation metrics and GF Value suggest a potential undervaluation of Ulta Beauty Inc's shares, which might be an interesting point for investors, despite the recent insider selling activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.