On June 25, 2024, Jodi Caro, the Chief Risk & Compliance Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), executed a sale of 650 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services, primarily targeting women. It is known for its combination of upscale beauty products and salon services, providing a one-stop-shop experience for consumers.

Over the past year, Jodi Caro has sold a total of 2,454 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc were trading at $388.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $18.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.05, which is below the industry median of 17.865 and also lower than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ulta Beauty Inc is estimated at $573.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The insider transaction trend at Ulta Beauty Inc indicates a cautious stance from insiders, as evidenced by the prevailing selling activities over buying. This could reflect their assessment of the stock's valuation or future prospects.

The valuation metrics and GF Value suggest a potential undervaluation of Ulta Beauty Inc's shares, which might be an interesting point for investors, despite the recent insider selling activity.

