Jonathan Price, the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Emerging Business at Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), executed a sale of 11,000 shares of the company on June 27, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $60 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 226,079 shares of the company.

Q2 Holdings Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions. The company's platforms help financial institutions deliver secure and customized experiences for their customers. Its solutions are designed to drive customer engagement, enhance revenues, and streamline operations.

Over the past year, Jonathan Price has sold a total of 19,864 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Q2 Holdings Inc, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of Q2 Holdings Inc was trading at $60 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.64 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $47.82, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.