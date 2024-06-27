Q2 2024 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the H.B. Fuller second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the call over to Steven Brazones, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Steven Brazones - H.B. Fuller Company - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller second-quarter 2024 investor conference call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies.



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure