Release Date: June 27, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Increased adjusted operating profit by $2 million to $162 million.

Expanded adjusted operating profit margin by 100 basis points to 18%.

Strong free cash flow generation and effective capital allocation.

Impressive growth in the Intelligent Spaces business, with a 15% increase in net sales.

Recognition for innovation with multiple industry awards, including three Red Dot Design Awards and 21 Bright Star Awards.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in the lighting and lighting controls business.

Missed production targets, leading to a backlog that will need to be addressed in future quarters.

SG&A expenses remain high, impacting overall profitability.

Challenges in ramping up labor to meet production demands.

Order rates in the independent sales network were down due to challenging comparables from the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Looking at the continuing gross margin performance, are the service model streamlining initiatives, particularly the deployment of design select, pacing faster than expectations?

A: We are pleased with our margin expansion performance, which is a result of our strategy focusing on product vitality, increasing service levels, using technology to differentiate our products and operations, and driving productivity. Design select is pacing as expected and is not the primary driver of the improvement, highlighting the effectiveness of our overall strategy. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: The positive book-to-bill ratio is notable. Are the order patterns consistent, or are they becoming more streaky?

A: The order rate has been relatively consistent throughout the year. We built backlog as our orders exceeded our shipments. We are cautiously optimistic about the future, leveraging the diversity of our portfolio to adapt to market opportunities. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: Can you talk about which end markets are seeing positive trends and by geography where things are stronger?

A: We have seen consistency in the C&I channel and strength in corporate accounts. Infrastructure shows positive signs with strong quoting activity. Our diverse portfolio allows us to maintain a consistent order rate. (Neil Ashe, CEO; Karen Holcom, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the production issues and when you expect to resolve them?

A: Our orders exceeded our shipments due to not meeting daily production targets, primarily due to labor issues. We are addressing these and expect to resolve them over the next quarter. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: Why did Acuity not address the refueling and C-store market initially, and how do the unit economics compare to your existing portfolio?

A: Historically, we focused on where we competed and less on where we didn't. The refueling vertical is attractive due to its market size and limited competition. We developed new fixtures for this market and recruited top independent sales agents, positioning us well for growth. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: When do you expect to see leverage on the heightened SG&A expense?

A: Our SG&A includes sales, marketing, and distribution. We are investing in technology to drive productivity and margin improvements. As we return to growth, we expect to leverage our current level of fixed investments. (Neil Ashe, CEO; Karen Holcom, CFO)

Q: With cash now at about $700 million, what are the deployment opportunities, particularly in M&A?

A: We prioritize investing in our current businesses for growth, increasing dividends, and share repurchases. We have a robust M&A pipeline, especially in the spaces business, and are disciplined in our acquisition strategy. (Karen Holcom, CFO; Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: How do industry indicators compare to the demand trends you are seeing?

A: We are outperforming what historical performance and industry metrics would suggest. Our order rate is strong, and we are confident in our ability to grow the lighting business and maintain strong operating performance. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: Can you size the revenue impact of the production issues and do you expect to fully capture that in the fourth quarter?

A: Orders are orders for us, and we will satisfy the backlog in the next quarter. We are focused on returning the lighting business to growth and are confident in our ability to continue growing and maintaining strong performance. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the factors driving gross margin improvements?

A: Product vitality, strategic pricing, vertical integration of electronics, and increased service levels and productivity are key drivers. Our strategy is delivering higher value products with less content, and we are leveraging our technology investments to drive margin improvements. (Neil Ashe, CEO)

