On June 25, 2024, Stuart Canfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $141.01 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,553 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Stuart Canfield has sold a total of 6,259 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 54 insider sells within the company.

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc was trading at $141.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $37.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.81, which is above the industry median of 22.295.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc is estimated at $139.73 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Electronic Arts Inc, especially considering the company's stable GF Value rating and its position within the competitive tech and entertainment industry.

