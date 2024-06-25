On June 25, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,750 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, operates as a social media conglomerate, including platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others. The company focuses on connecting people through technology and continues to innovate in the fields of virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 34,294 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. In the same period, Meta Platforms Inc has seen a total of 237 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $496.99 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1,317.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.84, which is above the industry median of 22.295.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $366.78, indicating that with a current price of $496.99, Meta Platforms Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics against the market and its own historical performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.