On June 25, 2024, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology firm that utilizes an AI-driven platform to accelerate drug discovery and development processes. The company focuses on the automated discovery of new indications at scale through the use of machine learning and robotics.

Over the past year, Blake Borgeson has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 350,970 shares and making no purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $9.51 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.80 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.46, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might reflect personal financial management decisions rather than a commentary on the company's current valuation or future performance prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.