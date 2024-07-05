JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With its shares currently priced at $161.10, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc has experienced a daily gain of 2.53%, despite a three-month change of -19.1%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, indicating a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's Business

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, with a market cap of $16.62 billion and annual sales of $12.54 billion, is a leading surface transportation company in North America. Its diverse services include intermodal delivery, dedicated trucking, for-hire truckload, heavy goods final-mile delivery, and asset-light truck brokerage. This varied service offering allows JB Hunt to meet a broad range of customer transportation needs, contributing to its robust operating margin of 7.26%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's financial resilience is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 13.63, significantly above the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 5.36 and a low Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.11 further underscore its financial stability and prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc stands out in its sector with a Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company has demonstrated a consistent increase in Gross Margin over the past five years, reaching 17.23% in 2023. Its Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars reflects its steady operational performance.

JB Hunt's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank of 9/10, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.8%. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, further highlighting its expanding operational capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

