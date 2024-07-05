Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), a prominent player in the marine transportation and diesel engine services sectors, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its CEO. David Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company on June 26, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 63,399 shares of Kirby Corp.

The shares were sold at a price of $120.31, valuing the transaction at approximately $360,930. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where David Grzebinski has sold a total of 64,634 shares and made no purchases.

Looking at the broader insider transaction history for Kirby Corp, there have been no insider buys but 41 insider sells over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

On the valuation front, Kirby Corp's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 28.47, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 14.49. This ratio also exceeds the company's historical median, suggesting a higher valuation compared to historical levels.

The company's market cap stands at $7.02 billion as of the last trading price. With a current stock price of $120.31 and a GF Value of $88.03, Kirby Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale by CEO David Grzebinski might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

