On June 27, 2024, MILLER JAMES B JR, Director at American Software Inc (AMSWA, Financial), purchased 20,784 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 436,935 shares.

American Software Inc (AMSWA, Financial) specializes in providing enterprise management and software development solutions. The company's offerings include supply chain management and enterprise resource planning applications.

The shares were acquired at a price of $8.76 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $182,064.64. Following this purchase, the market cap of American Software Inc stands at $305.293 million.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 299,800 shares of American Software Inc and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been four insider buys and zero insider sells.

The current price-earnings ratio of American Software Inc is 27.03. The stock is trading below its GF Value of $12.55, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the director regarding the future performance of American Software Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.