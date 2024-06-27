On June 27, 2024, Phillip Goldstein, Director at High Income Securities Fund (PCF, Financial), executed a sale of 144,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 99,773 shares of the company.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF, Financial) is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund aims to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, and mortgage-backed securities.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for High Income Securities Fund shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells. There have been 2 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, including the recent transaction by Phillip Goldstein.

On the day of the sale, shares of High Income Securities Fund were trading at $6.85 each. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $122.54 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.15, which is below both the industry median of 12.97 and the historical median for the company.

This sale by Phillip Goldstein follows a year where the insider has sold a total of 144,600 shares and made no purchases. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider's recent engagement with the market regarding High Income Securities Fund's stock.

