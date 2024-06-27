On June 27, 2024, William Peters, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Treasurer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH, Financial), sold 3,596 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,103 shares of the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the company is involved in the development and sale of insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products.

Over the past year, William Peters has sold a total of 141,725 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. In the same period, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH, Financial).

On the day of the sale, shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH, Financial) were trading at $40.93. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.84, which is below both the industry median of 22.18 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH, Financial) is estimated at $46.22 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

